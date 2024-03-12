Assam Rifles seize drugs, walkie-talkie sets in Mizoram

Aizawl, March 12 The Assam Rifles, in two separate raids in Mizoram, recovered heroin valued at Rs 1.27 crore and 175 sets of walkie-talkies and apprehended five people, including a Myanmar national, officials said on Tuesday.

Assam Rifles sources said that acting on secret information, troopers recovered heroin, being carried in 14 soap cases, from the possession of three drug peddlers, including the Myanmar national, at Siahtla (Bualpui Road) in Siaha district on Monday night.

In another operation, it recovered ganja (marijuana) valued at Rs 10 lakh from Champhai district on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor