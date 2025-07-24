Assam Rifles seize meth tablets valued at Rs 3.03 crore; Myanmar national arrested

Aizawl, July 24 The Assam Rifles have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 3.03 crore and arrested a drug peddler, who is a Myanmar national, in Mizoram, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles troops launched an operation on Wednesday night at Zote areas in eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district.

During the search operation, the paramilitary troops recovered 1.11 kg of banned methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, valued at over Rs 3.03 crore from a Myanmar national, identified as Lalfakawma.

The contraband and the individual have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department officials in Champhai, a hot spot for drug smuggling. Meanwhile, Assam Rifles conducted an awareness lecture on the topic “Drug Consumption and Peddling – A Punishable Offence” in Saiha district on Thursday.

The defence spokesman said that the lecture aimed to educate the local population, especially the youth, about the harmful effects of drug abuse and the serious legal consequences associated with drug trafficking and peddling.

The speakers highlighted the rising threat of narcotics in society and especially in the border areas of Mizoram, and urged the participants to stay vigilant and not to get entrapped.

The initiative was well received by the attendees, who appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles in spreading awareness and promoting a drug-free society. Assam Rifles remains committed to contributing towards the well-being and safety of the local communities through such outreach programs, the spokesman said.

Myanmar’s Chin State has emerged as a major hub for drug trafficking, wildlife smuggling, and other illicit activities. The contraband is often routed through six districts in Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip -- which share unfenced borders of 510 km with Myanmar and 318 km with Bangladesh.

--IANS

