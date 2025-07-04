Assam Shocker: Man’s Genitals Allegedly Removed Without Consent During Treatment, Victim Seeks CM’s Intervention

Doctor allegedly removes a private organ of 28-year-old Man who went to treat his genital infection is Assam's Cachar district. The victim has filed a police complaint claiming that a doctor at the private hospital surgically removed his genitals without his consent during what was supposed to be a routine biopsy.

NDTV reported that Atikur Rahman, a resident of Manipur’s Jiribam district, underwent a biopsy test, after which he found that his genitals had been removed by a doctor without his consent. Following the incident victim has urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene promptly and ensure accountability in the matter. “On June 19, I went to a private hospital in Silchar after an infection in my genitals. The doctor advised me to go for a biopsy test. During my biopsy test, they surgically removed my genitals without my consent. When I woke up after the surgery, I found my genitals had been removed. When I asked the doctor, he didn’t give a satisfactory answer," the man was qouted said to NDTV.

"I'm helpless and don't know what to do. My life is finished," he said, expressing his grievance. "I tried contacting the doctor several times without a response. I'm in mental distress due to problems from the surgery."