Assam STF nabs one more member of terrorist group 'Ansarullah Bangla Team'

Guwahati, Jan 19 The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has arrested another dreaded cadre of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a Bangladesh-based terror group affiliated with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), officials said on Sunday.

An Assam Police spokesperson said that the STF, in another successful operation against fundamentalists and Global Terrorist Organisations (GTO) arrested the most wanted Jihadi/Islamic extremist Jaheer Ali from Dhubri, an Assam district,. shares border with Bangladesh and West Bengal.

With the latest arrest of Ali, the STF so far arrested 13 associates of the ABT.

"These 13 cadres, including a Bangladeshi national, were active in clandestine activities under the direction of Md Farhan Israk, a close associate of Jasimuddin Rahmani, the chief of ABT.

"They sent one Bangladeshi national, Md Sad Radi alias Shab Sheikh a resident of Rajshahi, Bangladesh, to India to spread their nefarious ideology amongst like minded Indian National across India," the spokesperson said.

He said that under the direction of STF Chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta, 'Operation Praghat' was conducted.

The accused were arrested and recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives and other materials and various incriminating documents, mobile phones was made from their possession.

On December 30 last year, ABT cadre and the absconding prime accused, Gazi Rahman (35) was arrested with the assistance of Kokrajhar Police.

On December 27 last year, ABT associate Shahinur Islam (36) was arrested from Bandhabpara in Dhubri District while on December 24, the STF arrested Abdul Zaher Sheikh and Sabbir Mirdha from Namapara in Kokrajhar district and a huge cache of arms and ammunition and other war-like items were recovered from the hideout of one of the arrested accused persons.

The STF, as part of Operation Praghat on the intervening night of December 17-18, had apprehended eight ABT operatives across Assam, West Bengal and Kerala.

Among the eight, five were arrested in Assam's Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts, two in West Bengal, and one Bangladeshi national in Kerala. Of the eight arrests, Bangladeshi national Muhammad Sad Radi alias Md Shab Sheikh (32), a resident of Rajshahi in Bangladesh, was apprehended from Kerala.

After the questioning of the eight detainees, the remaining four accused persons were arrested from Dhubri and Kokrajhar, bordering Bhutan and West Bengal.

"With these 13 arrests, the STF achieved a huge success in averting a possible major terror act by fundamentalist/Jihadi elements of a Global Terrorist Organisation (GTO)," the spokesman said.

Assam Police Special Director General Harmeet Singh earlier said the eight persons (arrested on the intervening night of December 17-18) were handlers in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

They were working to form 'sleeper cells' in different parts of India and there were plans to assassinate leaders belonging to the Hindu community and RSS, besides undertaking violent and subversive activities in India, Singh had said.

The Special DGP had said that Operation Praghat was launched in November after a detailed and prolonged examination of intelligence input regarding the clandestine anti-national activities being carried out by a group of individuals under the direction of Md Farhan Israk, a close associate of Jasimuddin Rahmani, the ABT Chief.

The operation was launched under the direct supervision of STF Chief Mahanta.

In December last year, the Assam Police STF also arrested five Pakistan-linked terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) members from Kokrajhar and Dhubri.

Four JeM operatives have been arrested from Kokrajhar district, while one JeM linkman was arrested from Dhubri district, a police officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor