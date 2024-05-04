Assam: Suspected rhino poacher arrested, animal body parts recovered

Guwahati, May 4 A suspected rhino poacher was arrested in Assam's Sonitpur district, an official said on Friday, adding an illegal nexus involving the trading of animal body parts was busted in a joint operation of the Forest Department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

The arrested individual accused of being involved in rhino poaching was identified as Hanif Ali.

He was arrested in the Bharali Chapori area of Sonitpur district on Thursday night.

According to officials, body parts of animals including a rhino horn were seized from his possession.

According to B. Piraisoodan, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Western Assam Wildlife Division, an operation was carried out on Thursday night after they learned about an illegal animal corpse trade.

"Two other poachers and illicit traders were there, but they managed to escape. Animal remains have been found, along with additional evidence. To apprehend them, a manhunt has been initiated," Piraisoodan said.

According to the officer, the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) has received the recovered rhino horn in order to verify its legitimacy.

He stated: "We are also attempting to determine the time and location of the rhino's death and horn removal."

