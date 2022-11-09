Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

The Assam police have arrested a total of six teenage boys for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old minor girl in the Karimganj district.

As per the information, the incident took place under the limits of Ramkrishna Nagar police station in Southern Assam.

The Officer-in-Charge of Ramkrishna Nagar police station has informed that they registered the complaint under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act on Monday, a few days after the incident took place.

"The incident happened five-six days before and the family members of the victim complained about it on November 7. Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested the accused six teenage boys on Tuesday," Officer-in-Charge of Ramkrishna Nagar police station, Nilovjyoti Nath said adding that the arrested boys have been produced before the court.

Nilovjyoti Nath further said that the victim as well as the accused persons, all aged between 13 to 15 years belonged to the families of tea garden workers in the Ramkrishna Nagar area.

"We have produced the accused before the court and sent them to the observation room because all of them are minors and aged below 18 years. Our investigation is underway," he added

The police have also seized the mobile phone of one of the accused as proof of the offense, as he had recorded the entire crime incident and shared it with others.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor