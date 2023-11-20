Assam: Three held for inserting firecracker in hen’s private parts

Guwahati, Nov 20 Three persons have been arrested in Assam's Nagaon district on Monday after a video of them inserting firecracker in hen's private parts went viral, police said.

Following the release of two videos on social media, various animal rights groups, including PETA, took notice and demanded action against the individuals.

On Sunday, the Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi also contacted Nabaneet Mahanta, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Nagaon district and talked with him about the incident.

On Monday, the police filed complaint against the three accused.

SP Mahanta said that they were aware of the incident when few shared the videos and expressed their displeasure while tagging the official X handle of Nagaon Police.

"We watched these videos and MP Maneka Gandhi's office also gave me a call yesterday. All the three accused have been taken into custody today and case has also been filed," he said.

In the videos, two males were seen placing a firecracker inside hen’s private parts. After the burst, the bird slowly but surely perished in agony, a user said.

Police said sections 216, 429, 23U, and 34 as well as section 11(1) of the Cruelty to Animals Act have been used to register the case. However, a district court in Nagaon has granted bail to the accused on Monday.

