Assam: Three Women Came for Morning Walk Dies After Getting Hit by Train in Kamrup

In an tragic accident three women who came out for morning walk got killed after hitting by train in Assam's Kamrup district. This incident took place on Monday August 18 between Bamunigaon and Boko stations in Kamrup district around 5:25 am. Deceased identified as Rumi das, Korabi Mali and Uttara Das, these three ladies who had come onto the railway track between Bamunigaon and Boko stations in the Kamakhya-Goalpara route were run over by Train.

CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI, "Northeast Frontier Railway authority would like to request the common public not to venture near the railway track or cross the railway track except in authorised places/locations to avoid any unfortunate incident." Earlier, two goods trains were derailed on Saturday in the Chandil area of Saraikela Kharsawa district, Jharkhand.

In separate incident, Train services between south Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram and the rest of the country via Guwahati have been suspended since Monday evening amid landslides impacting the railway track in the New Haflong-Jatinga Lampur section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), an official said.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that on account of boulders along with land mass falling over the railway track in the New Haflong-Jatinga Lampur section, the train services in the Lumding–Badarpur hill section had to be suspended from Monday evening in order to ensure safety of railway passengers.