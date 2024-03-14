Assam to become hub of semiconductor industry: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, March 14 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the state would become a major hub for the semiconductor industry, which would generate huge employment opportunities for the youth in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for three semiconductor projects worth around Rs 1.25 lakh crore via video conference on Wednesday -- two semiconductor facilities in Gujarat, and one in Assam's Morigaon.

The Assam Chief Minister expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for allotting one semiconductor plant to his state.

He said: "Development of the northeast is the top-most priority of PM Modi. Once this semiconductor facility comes up in the state, it will provide a huge boost to the growth of industries here."

According to CM Sarma, the proposed plant would give job opportunities to at least 30,000 youth in Assam.

More than Rs 27,000 crore would be invested to build the semiconductor facility.

"This is just the beginning. Assam will create history in the industrial sector in the coming days," he added.

