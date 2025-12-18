Assam to have 25 functional medical colleges by 2030: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 18 Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state has set an ambitious target of establishing 25 fully functional medical colleges by 2030 as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and create a robust pool of medical specialists.

Addressing the annual conference of the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said the government's vision is to ensure at least one medical college in every district.

At present, 15 medical colleges are operational in Assam, while construction work on 10 more institutions is progressing at various stages.

He added that the expansion of medical colleges would not only reduce the burden on tertiary healthcare institutions but also improve healthcare delivery in rural and semi-urban areas.

Highlighting the state's focus on advanced healthcare, the Chief Minister said Assam has emerged as a leader in cancer care with the establishment of 17 cancer hospitals across the state in collaboration with Tata Trusts. These include a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Guwahati, along with district-level and regional cancer care centres.

He further said Assam has taken a pioneering step by moving ahead with the installation of proton therapy equipment for cancer treatment, becoming the first state in the country to do so.

Sarma underlined that the expansion of medical education has gone hand in hand with improvements in healthcare outcomes. He noted that the dedication and round-the-clock services of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers helped Assam record a significantly lower mortality rate during the Covid-19 pandemic, reflecting the strengthening of the state’s healthcare system.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of professional bodies like the IOA in maintaining high standards of medical education and ethical practice. He said platforms such as IOACON play a vital role in knowledge-sharing, research promotion and continuous learning among doctors.

The programme was attended by IOA President Dr Ajit Sinde, IOACON 2025 President Dr D.A. Phukan, Secretary Dr Chinmay Das, senior office-bearers of the association, and delegates from across the country.

