Assam to have 4,000 state-of-the-art schools in 5 years

Guwahati, Oct 30 The Assam government has decided to build at least 4,000 state-of-the-art schools across the state within the next five years, officials said on Monday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a meeting with the officials of the education department on Sunday to discuss the roadmap of the project.

State education minister Ranoj Pegu was also present in the meeting. The state government has set a target of 2028 to complete the process of building those 4,000 state-of-the-art schools.

Sarma said, “Assam is undertaking the biggest ever effort to build schools in the state. 4,000 state-of-the-art schools will be constructed by 2028, i.e. adding two new schools every day for the next 5 years.”

Earlier the Chief Minister said that the state government will spend Rs 5 crore on the infrastructure development of high schools located in the villages of Assam in the next few years. These grants will be disbursed to the respective schools in a phased manner.

He claimed that the decision would have an overall impact in rural areas. Apart from this, the Chief Minister also criticised the previous Congress government regarding Anganwadi centres. He said, "Anganwadi centres were like chicken coops during the Congress period. We have started the process of changing the infrastructure. The state government will give a grant of Rs 25 lakh to each Anganwadi centre in the state."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor