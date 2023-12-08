Assam to have school text books in tribal langs

Guwahati, Dec 8 The Assam government has decided to introduce tribal languages into the basic education curriculum and use a multilingual teaching medium, according to state education minister Ranoj Pegu.

The state administration has been finalizing the plan for introducing these languages as a medium of teaching in the foundational and preparatory phases of school education, Pegu said.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) would supply the textbooks.

"The textbooks will now be accessible in tribal languages such as Mising, Deuri, Dimasa, Tiwa, and others. It will take effect with the upcoming session in the schools," an official said.

Pegu held a meeting on Thursday regarding this.

Taking to his X handle, the state education minister wrote, "Held a discussion with the linguistic organisations of Mising, Rabha, Tiwa, Deuri, Karbi, Dimasa, Hmar and Garo communities to finalise the road map for the introduction of these languages as medium of instruction in the foundational and preparatory stages of school education."

He further wrote, "It has been broadly agreed upon to proceed with a multilingual approach so that students can start primary education in their mother tongue and subsequently switch over to regional or English language for secondary school education."

"The meeting deliberated on the Sahitya Sabhas of Assam on Language Education Strategy at the Foundational Stage as per NEP, 2020, organised by SCERT in Guwahati," he added.

