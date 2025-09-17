Assam to host global music icon Post Malone: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Sep 17 Assam is set to host global music icon Post Malone in December, in what Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday hailed as a major boost for the state's emerging concert tourism sector.

Announcing the development on X, CM Sarma wrote: "A big win for Assam's Concert Tourism Policy. Singing sensation Post Malone is coming to Guwahati on December 8 to enthral the audience with his performance. This is just the beginning, as more stars will descend upon Assam in the coming days. Stay tuned!"

The announcement marks the first time that the Grammy-nominated American singer, rapper and songwriter will be performing in the Northeast, a region better known for its cultural festivals and indigenous music scene.

The concert is expected to draw large crowds from across the state and neighbouring Northeast, and officials believe it will help position Assam as a new hub for international music events.

CM Sarma has been personally pitching Assam as a destination for what the government terms "concert tourism" - an initiative designed to attract global performers and fans alike.

The policy is aligned with the state's wider push to boost tourism and hospitality, alongside traditional attractions such as wildlife sanctuaries, river cruises, tea estates and cultural festivals.

Padmapani Bora, Managing Director, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), said, "Assam is endowed with rich biodiversity, vibrant heritage, music, and culture, and has always been a preferred tourist destination. Under the visionary leadership of the State's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has embarked on an exciting journey into Concert Tourism, leveraging its newly introduced Concert Tourism Policy to attract a larger influx of tourists aiming at greater economic advantage to the region."

"As a landmark initiative in this direction, we are proud to welcome Post Malone, one of the world's most celebrated artists, for his first and only performance in India. His show is a testament to how India's live entertainment landscape is rapidly expanding, with Assam emerging as an important contributor to this growth," he added.

