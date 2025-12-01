Assam to inaugurate martyrs' memorial in December

Guwahati, Dec 1 The Assam Cabinet on Sunday firmed up the programme schedule for the inauguration of the memorial for the martyrs of the Assam Movement at Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati, while also approving a set of key administrative, financial and welfare decisions ranging from land settlement to pay revisions and university governance reforms.

Chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the meeting finalised a two-day programme to commemorate the martyrs of the Assam Movement. The government will light earthen lamps across the state on December 9 in memory of every martyr, accompanied by naam-prasanga.

On December 10, the Swahid Smarak Bhawan will be formally inaugurated, with families of the martyrs invited as special guests. All districts will simultaneously observe Swahid Divas on the same day, where the iconic song "Swahid Pronamo Tomak" will be performed ceremonially before gatherings ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 people, depending on district population.

The Cabinet also appealed to citizens to light an earthen lamp at home on December 10 as a mark of homage.

Also, in a significant welfare decision, the Cabinet approved the enhancement of the ex-gratia amount for the next of kin of deceased National Health Mission (NHM) employees from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh.

It also cleared a major pay revision for staff of five Mini Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) located in Dudhnoi, Pathsala, Rangia, Biswanath Chariali and Titabor. Their salaries will rise by around 35 per cent, with a restructured fixed-pay system and an annual increment of 3 per cent being introduced from January 1.

For higher education administration, the Cabinet approved an ordinance to amend Section 58 of the North Lakhimpur University Act, 2023. The amendment will allow the current Registrar to continue for three years or until a regular appointment is made, ensuring continuity in administrative and academic functioning.

Land settlement under Mission Basundhara also received a push, with pattas approved for 660 applicants across Dhubri, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Nalbari and Barpeta, and for another 712 applicants in Sonitpur, Barpeta and Golaghat.

The Cabinet further decided that a three-member ministerial panel will engage with the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organizations of Assam (CCTOA) to explain the report on granting tribal status to six communities, with the Chief Minister to join discussions if necessary.

