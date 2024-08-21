Assam to promote tourism at tea gardens: Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 21 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the state plans to promote tourism in its famed tea gardens, and select tea estates would be given Rs 2 crore as grant by the government.

Sarma said that the tea gardens of Assam with their lush greenery, iconic bungalows and friendly people with their distinct music and dance, have the potential to attract both domestic and international tourists.

According to him, the tea gardens can act as a centre of attraction for tourists as many people in the country and abroad are eager to know about the cultural heritage of tea gardens in Assam.

"With so much to offer, the Assam government is developing select tea gardens as tourism destinations in a mission mode approach," Sarma said.

Under the scheme, the existing tourist infrastructure of tea gardens would be upgraded and private tea companies would be encouraged to promote tea tourism.

The state government plans to promote coordination among the stakeholders including state tourist operators and estate owners for a flourishing tea tourism industry.

A senior government official said that promotional activities such as plucking of tea leaves, nature walks, trekking, rafting, playing golf, etc have been planned.

The Chief Minister said that recently 34 tea gardens in the state were offered financial assistance to promote tea tourism.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, "To celebrate 200 years of Assam tea and promote its tourism potential, we are extending financial assistance to select tea gardens, who meet certain criteria, of up to ₹2 crore to develop their infrastructure and attract tourists from the world over.

“This scheme will enhance facilities at tea gardens and propel them as centres of tourist attraction.”

