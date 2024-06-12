Assam to provide monthly scholarship to girl students

Guwahati, June 12 The Assam government will provide monthly financial assistance to female students to promote girl education in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

He told reporters here that the government aims to eradicate child marriage in Assam and the girl students should delay their marriage and pursue higher education.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina (MMNM) Scheme, the girl students who are admitted to the Higher Secondary level will get a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 in their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method.

“For female students, who study graduation, they will be paid a scholarship of Rs 1000 per month and for those who pursue post-graduation, the state government will provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500,” Sarma said.

He also mentioned that the financial assistance will be sent to each beneficiary’s bank account on the 11th of every month barring two months -- June and July of every year.

“There are certain conditions in this scheme. Daughters of any MLA, MP or minister of the state are not eligible to get financial assistance under the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme. Moreover, as the state government provides scooters to female students securing fixed cut-off marks in the Higher Secondary examinations, they will also not get the monthly scholarship,” the Chief Minister said.

