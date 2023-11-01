Assam to reserve seats in medical colleges for Bhutanese nationals

Guwahati, Nov 1 The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday decided to reserve five seats in the state's medical colleges for Bhutanese individuals in an effort to improve ties with the neighbouring country, an official said.

Assam Cabinet Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah told reporters here: "At least five seats in the state's MBBS and dental colleges will be reserved for Bhutanese nationals. Two seats will be set aside for each of them at Nalbari Medical College, Barpeta Medical College, and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) college."

The Minister further said that Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, will be arriving in Assam on November 3.

"The Bhutan King will visit our state. We have prepared a huge choice of arrangements to greet him. We anticipate that his visit will strengthen our ties to the adjacent nation with which we share a border," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Bhutan Ambassador to India, Maj Gen Vetsop Namgyel.

