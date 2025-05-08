Assam to transform 4,000 schools into ‘dream hubs’ by 2035: CM Sarma

Guwahati, May 8 In a major push to reform public education, the Assam government has announced an ambitious plan to convert 4,000 high and higher secondary schools into modern ‘dream hubs’ by 2035.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the media on Thursday, said each school will receive Rs 8 crore to support extensive renovation and infrastructure upgrades.

“The initiative goes beyond revamping existing institutions. We’re looking to expand educational access across the state by constructing 200 new school buildings every year, covering both urban and rural areas,” Sarma said.

A key component of the reform is the introduction of English as the medium of instruction for Science and Mathematics.

The shift is aimed at improving student performance, particularly in national-level competitive exams, and opening doors to global academic and career opportunities.

Officials believe the move will help bridge the learning divide experienced by students studying in regional languages.

The plan also includes a partnership with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to integrate skill development into the school curriculum.

Through this collaboration, students will be introduced to financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and market-relevant skills, providing them with a strong foundation for real-world success.

Calling the initiative a complete reimagining of state-run education, Sarma said these ‘dream hubs’ will foster not only academic growth but also ambition, creativity, and future readiness.

Officials say the program is a significant step toward building a more inclusive, forward-looking education system that meets national standards.

