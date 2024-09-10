Assam trading scam: Docs lured by actress Sumi invested in Phukan’s firm

Guwahati, Sep 10 Many doctors in Assam’s Dibrugarh district invested in scamster Bishal Phukan’s online trading company after being lured by the controversial actress Sumi Borah, an official said on Tuesday.

On condition of anonymity, senior police officers told IANS, “The list of investors in Phukan’s company includes many influential names in society. Many doctors invested handsome amounts in the expectation of higher returns. The doctors have come under the scanner of the police and a few of them may be called in for interrogation.”

Bishal Phukan is a native of Dibrugarh town and he was arrested after the online trading scam surfaced.

Sumi Borah also hails from the same place and Phukan calls the actress his sister and paid for her lavish wedding in Udaipur last year.

According to police sources, Borah used to manage clients for Phukan that included high-profile people in society.

The list ranges from doctors, actors, actresses from the Assamese movie industry and even some politicians.

The controversial actress utilised her connections in different spheres of society, including the Assamese movie industry, to get people to invest in Phukan’s firm.

According to police, Phukan used to throw lavish parties in Guwahati for people from the Assamese movie industry in luxurious hotels in the city.

The attendees of the parties were lured through expensive gifts lavished upon them by the fraudster.

Later, Sumi Borah convinced actors in the Assamese movie industry to invest in Phukan’s company, police said, adding that the scamster got a lot of investment through Borah’s network.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that actors, actresses and other people from the Assamese movie industry will face action if police find their involvement in the online trading scam.

“Nobody will be spared if found guilty of being a part of this trading scam. Actress Sumi Borah will also have to surrender because nobody can hide from police for a long time,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor