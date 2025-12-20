Assam Train Accident: Eight Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Collides With Herd in Hojai, Train Services Disrupted

At least eight elephants were killed on Saturday morning after a tragic collision with the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam’s Hojai district, causing major disruption to railway operations. The high-speed train struck a herd that had come onto the tracks, leading to the derailment of the locomotive and five coaches. Railway officials confirmed that no passengers were injured or killed in the accident. The incident occurred around 126 kilometres from Guwahati. Soon after the collision, emergency response teams, including accident relief trains and senior railway officials, rushed to the site to begin rescue, clearance, and restoration work.

Following the derailment, train services to Upper Assam and several parts of the Northeast were badly affected. Railway sources said debris from the damaged coaches and elephant body parts scattered along the tracks delayed restoration efforts. Passengers travelling in the affected coaches were safely evacuated and temporarily accommodated in vacant berths available in other compartments of the same train. Authorities assured passengers that their safety remained a priority. Officials further stated that once the train reaches Guwahati, additional coaches will be attached to ensure adequate seating before the train continues its onward journey.

Preliminary findings revealed that the accident did not occur in a designated elephant corridor, raising fresh concerns over wildlife movement near railway tracks. According to officials, the loco pilot noticed the herd on the tracks and immediately applied emergency brakes. Despite this prompt action, the elephants reportedly ran into the moving train, resulting in the fatal collision and derailment. Forest and railway authorities are jointly assessing the circumstances that led to the tragedy. The incident has once again highlighted the need for stronger wildlife protection measures and improved monitoring systems along railway routes passing through sensitive forest regions.