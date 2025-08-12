Assam trains 700 Goa Police recruits, CM Sarma calls it ‘national integration’

Guwahati, Aug 12 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that Goa has become the second state, after Manipur, to send police personnel for training at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, calling the collaboration a “manifestation of national integration.”

Sarma, accompanied by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, attended the passing-out parade of 700 recruits from the Goa Police’s 1st, 2nd, and 3rd India Reserve Battalions.

The recruits underwent months of intensive training at the academy, which Sarma described as a centre of excellence in preparing law enforcement personnel for the demands of modern policing.

“It is a proud moment for us as we expand our proven training capabilities and contribute to preparing the next generation of security personnel to serve the nation with honour,” Sarma said, adding that Assam was ready to extend its facilities to support this “important national cause.”

Goa Chief Minister Sawant thanked Sarma and the Assam government for facilitating the training, saying the experience would strengthen the professional skills of the Goa Police.

“On a request from the Goa government, the Assam Police Academy trained 700 Goa Police personnel. Those requiring training from across the country should consider this facility. Such training is crucial to realising the dream of Developed India 2047,” he said.

In a post on X, Sawant congratulated the recruits, calling it “a proud moment for the Goa Police.”

He praised the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy as a “state-of-the-art” facility and said the collaboration reflected the true spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

The Goa CM wrote on social media: “A Proud Moment for Goa Police! Heartiest congratulations to the 700 recruits of the India Reserve Battalion, Goa Police, on successfully completing their rigorous training at the esteemed Lachit Borphukan Police Academy. My gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, for graciously extending Assam’s state-of-the-art training facilities. This remarkable collaboration reflects the true spirit of national unity and reinforces the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

The Lachit Borphukan Police Academy, named after the legendary 17th-century Ahom general, has in recent years emerged as a prominent hub for police training in the Northeast and beyond.

It has previously hosted recruits from Manipur and is increasingly being recognised as a national-level institution capable of training forces from across India.

