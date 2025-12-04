Assam tribal group, govt hold talks on ST status for six communities

Guwahati, Dec 4 A crucial coordination meeting between the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) and State Tribal Affairs (Plains) Minister Ranoj Pegu on the contentious issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities in Assam was held on Thursday, marking the start of an intensive consultative process that will unfold over the next month.

Speaking to reporters after the discussions, CCTOA Chief Coordinator Aditya Khakhlari and All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) President Dipen Boro said that the organisation formally placed a series of suggestions, reservations and queries before the ministerial panel.

Khakhlari noted that Minister Pegu engaged with their concerns at length.

"We have submitted multiple recommendations and objections. Minister Ranoj Pegu patiently heard us and elaborated on various aspects of the Group of Ministers (GoM) report. We have sought one month's time to study the document comprehensively, after which we will present our final recommendations to the government," he said.

He also told that a second round of talks with the GoM will be held after a month.

During this interval, CCTOA plans to consult Bodo scholars, legal experts, former legislators and parliamentarians to frame a consolidated and well-examined position.

"Following our next meeting with the GoM, we will also request appointments with the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to convey our views," he added.

Emphasising a key point of concern, Khakhlari asserted, "Our stand is unwavering. The rights and safeguards of communities that already enjoy Scheduled Tribe status must remain fully protected. Under no circumstances should there be any dilution of their existing privileges or opportunities."

The organisation also raised broader concerns about the potential implications of the proposed move on national-level competitive examinations, higher education admissions and employment opportunities for current ST communities.

Thursday's engagement came in the backdrop of the Assam Cabinet's November 30 decision to examine the GoM report that recommends ST status for six communities in the state -- a long-pending and politically sensitive issue.

Minister Ranoj Pegu later confirmed the discussions on social media platform X.

"As per the Assam Cabinet's decision of November 30, 2025, I met today at Janata Bhawan with CCTOA to discuss the GoM report on granting ST status to six communities. I explained the recommendations and the measures proposed to safeguard the rights of existing Scheduled Tribes," he wrote.

Pegu added that he advised the organisation to study chapters five and six of the report together.

"CCTOA informed that, based on our clarifications, they will form an expert committee and submit their report within a month," the Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor