Assam: Two arrested with psychotropic drugs

Cops of Tarabari police station in Barpeta district on Friday arrested two persons with 29 WECARE tablets, 98.26g psychotropic substances, mobile, and cash worth Rs 770.

The Barpeta police tweeted, "A team from Tarabari PS apprehended Md Ajmat Ali & Jahidul Islam and seized 29 WECARE Tablets psychotropic substances weighing 98.26 gms, a mobile set and Rs 770 in cash from their possession."

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

