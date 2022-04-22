Assam: Two smugglers held with 24 cattle heads in Nagaon

Nagaon police arrested two cattle smugglers and recovered 24 cattle heads from their possession on Thursday in Assam's Nagaon.

The accused have been identified as 22-year-old Merajul Islam, a resident of Geruamukh in the Khatowal area, and 33-year-old Saiful Islam who is a resident of Baijagaon in the Samaguri area of Assam.

The two accused were arrested from Uriagaon when they were on their way to smuggle out the cattle heads. Nagaon Police intercepted the container vehicle and apprehended the smugglers.

The police have seized 24 cattle heads and a vehicle from their possession.

A case has been filed and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

