Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine in Silchar

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inaugurated the new, state-of-the-art complex of Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) in Silchar, informed the Ministry in an official statement.

The newly opened institute is the first such centre in the Northeast on Unani medicine -- a traditional medicinal practice among the Ayush systems.

The new complex spreads over an area of 3.5 acres, built with an investment of Rs.48 crore. The National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) developed the complex, which is a Government of India enterprise.

It was handed over to Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, the release stated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Ayush system of medicine has reinvigorated its acceptability among people once again after the proven results have benefitted lakhs of people during the pandemic."

He further lauded the PM Modi-led government for the 'sincere effort' of building a robust medical infrastructure in the country.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a sincere effort to build a robust medical infrastructure that is modern, equipped and one that enables patients to heal and enhance their quality of life. The effectiveness of the Ayush system of medicine in enhancing the quality of life of people is a proven fact, which is why, we are working on a medical system, as envisioned by our dynamic PM Modi, where the best of contemporary medicine can be supplemented with the traditional medicinal practices of Ayush," he said.

He further said that Unani medicine practice must be harnessed rationally as it will be able to extend its commitment to building a robust healthcare system

"The core belief of the Unani medicine works on the principle that the human body has its own self-healing power which needs to be boosted. The major benefit of this medicine is that it addresses the prevention and treatment of diseases by using herbal remedies. This wonderful practice - which is one of the most popular in India - must be harnessed rationally and I believe this new complex of Unani will be able to extend its commitment to building a robust healthcare system - a vision of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sonowal said.

The newly built complex of RRIUM, which will be under CCRUM, the apex government organization for research in Unani Medicine, will be providing a wide range of patient care services along with conducting scientific research on different aspects, fundamental and applied, of Unani Medicine, and on diseases which are more prevalent in the Northeast, especially in Assam.

As per the release, the centre is also equipped to screen patients with Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like cardiac, pulmonary, stroke, cancer and diabetes.

With a special focus on children, the centre will also provide health checkups for school children and provide effective treatment to those found to be in distress.

"The centre also aims to assess the Temperaments (Mizaj) of patients with different ailments. The state of art complex of RRIUM is equipped with specialised OPD clinics in General, Research, Ilaj-bit-Tadbeer (Regimenal), Specialized Ilaj-bit-Tadbeer (Regimenal) therapies, Mother & Child Health (MCH) and Geriatrics, the release stated," read an official statement.

The newly opened RRIUM will also be conducting School Health Programme, Clinical Mobile Research Programme, Health camps and fairs to provide treatment to as many as possible. This modern facility is also equipped with a modern Pathology Laboratory, Bio-Chemistry Laboratory, Radiology Unit and Quality Control Laboratory, informed the officials.

The release further informed that a herbal garden with the medicinal plant as well as a potential survey are also planned to be developed in the near future.

"The institute would provide treatment for the diseases, particularly Gastro-intestinal disorders and Respiratory disorders or diseases more prevalent in North East State which is an area of strength of Unani Medicine like IBS and indigestion, skin diseases, Arthritis, Eczema, Diabetes, Gout, URTI, Hypertension, Sciatica and Hemorrhoids. The institute will screen for Non-Communicable Diseases in the Northeast Population visiting the institute," added the statement.

The institute will also organise IEC campaigns about the potential of Unani Medicine and create awareness around prevention and preservation of health about preventive/prophylactic aspects of Ayush in different communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Regional Research Centre (Unani), Silchar was established by the Council at S M Dev Civil Hospital, Silchar, Cachar (Assam) in June 2006 with a view to providing Unani treatment to the patients visiting the OPD.

"The Centre is conducting Research on OPD, RCH OPD and NCD Clinic, etc and a large number of patients have benefitted from different ailments from Unani treatment," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor