Assam: Villager burnt alive by kangaroo court

Guwahati, July 9 A man has been allegedly burnt alive as a punishment by a village kangaroo court in Assam's Nagaon district.

The man has been identified as Ranjit Bordoloi.

The incident that took place in the Bor Lalung area of Nagaon district came to light only after the police had launched a search operation to find Bordoloi.

According to reports, a few villagers claimed that the man was burned alive and the body was buried later.

Police sources said on Saturday that Bordoloi was suspected to have killed a woman in the village earlier.

"A woman identified as Sabita Pator died under unnatural circumstances a few days back. The local village kangaroo court took up the matter in which Bordoloi reportedly admitted to killing the woman," a police source said.

"Subsequently, an angry mob burnt him to death," the source added.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley told : "We have found the dead body. The circumstances which led to the incident are being investigated."

