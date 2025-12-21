Assam visit: PM Modi to interact with students, pay homage to martyrs

Guwahati, Dec 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday take part in a series of engagements on the second day of his two-day visit to Assam, including an interaction with students, paying homage to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement, and laying the foundation stone of a major ammonia-urea fertiliser project in Namrup.

The day’s schedule will begin with the Prime Minister interacting with 25 meritorious students from various schools during a special session to be held aboard the cruise vessel 'Charaideo' while sailing on the Brahmaputra River. The interaction is expected to last around 30 minutes. In view of the Prime Minister’s river cruise, security arrangements have been tightened along the riverfront, and ferry services on the Brahmaputra have been suspended until noon, officials said.

Following the interaction with students, PM Modi will visit the newly constructed Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati to pay tribute to the 860 martyrs of the Assam Movement, a six-year-long mass agitation against illegal foreigners that began in 1979.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will tour the martyrs’ gallery, where busts of all 860 martyrs have been installed, and will also garland the statue of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the movement. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Dibrugarh and proceed to Namrup, where he will perform the bhumi pujan of the Rs 10,600 crore ammonia-urea fertiliser plant.

The project is expected to significantly boost Assam’s industrial growth, strengthen fertiliser availability, and contribute to the region’s economic development.

Furthering the Prime Minister’s vision of Farmers’ Welfare, the project, with an estimated investment of over Rs 10,600 crore, will meet fertiliser requirements of Assam and neighbouring states, reduce import dependence, generate substantial employment and catalyse regional economic development. It stands as a cornerstone of industrial revival and farmer welfare, according to a government press release.

PM Modi will also address a public rally in Namrup before returning to New Delhi.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister began his Assam visit by inaugurating the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, unveiling an 80-foot statue of Assam’s first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi, and addressing a public meeting in Guwahati, where he set the political tone ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next year. He also participated in a roadshow in the city.

