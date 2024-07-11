Assam: Wild Elephant Succumbed to Injuries After Being Hit by Train in Morigaon; Heartbreaking Video Emerges

A tragic accident unfolded in Assam’s Morigaon district when a wild jumbo succumbed to his injuries after he was hit by a speeding train. According to reports, the incident occurred in Morigaon’s Tegheria region after the wild tusker was crossing a railway track.

The elephant died after being hit by the Silchar-bound Kanchanjunga Express. A heartbreaking video of the wild jumbo being hit by the train has surfaced on social media, with netizens requesting the authorities to take the necessary action.

Elephant Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Train in Assam

In a viral clip, it can be seen that the tusker sustained grievous injuries after being hit by the train and it tried to walk but fell near the tracks and breathed its last in a few seconds. Meanwhile, police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.