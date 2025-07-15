Assam : Woman Allegedly Kills Drunk Husband, Buries Body at Home in Guwahati

A shocking incident has came to light where a woman allegedly killed her drunk husband and dug a pit in their house in Guwahati to buried the body. As per the PTI report woman surrendered at the Jalukbari police station on Sunday and confessed the crime. Her husband was a scrap dealer.

As per the report incident took place on June 26 and during a fight she killed him in a fit of rage. Woman claimed that he was highly intoxicated and she killed him in a fit of rage.

She dug a four-to-five-foot pit on their property and buried the body. The body was exhumed from their house in the Pandu area. "We suspect accomplices, as it's unlikely she single-handedly dug the pit and buried the body. We have leads and are investigating," the officer added. He mentioned the woman confessed after her brother-in-law filed a missing person's report.Initially, she told family and neighbors her husband went to Kerala for work, before disappearing herself.