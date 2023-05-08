Assam woman chops off man's private parts as he tries to rape her

Morigaon (Assam) [India], May 8 : In a shocking incident, a woman chopped off a man's private parts as he allegedly tried to rape her, informed police on Monday.

The incident took place at Boralimari in the Bhuragaon police station area of Assam's Morigaon district.

According to the police, the woman claimed she acted in self-defence as the man allegedly tried to rape her.

"Following the incident, a police team reached the spot, rescued the injured person and got him admitted to a hospital. The man was identified as Usman Ali hailing from Darrang district," the officer-in-charge of Bhuragaon police, Hemanta Borgohain, told over the phone.

"The woman lodged a complaint and based on which we registered a case. We have referred the injured person to Guwahati for better treatment," he added.

According to the police, the man is an occult practitioner and went to the woman's house for providing treatment for her.

The officer said further investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor