Assamese murders wife before killing self in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 29 Suspecting her character, an Assam native killed his wife by drowning her in a bucket and later committed suicide by jumping under a train.

The body of Mahananda Biswas (24), who was working as a security guard in a leading shopping mall in Hyderabad's upscale Banjara Hills, was found on the railway tracks near Lakdi Ka Pul Railway Station on Tuesday.

Police found a diary in the pocket and a phone. Since the writing in the diary was in Assamese, police called a friend of Biswas who translated the same. Biswas wrote that he had killed his wife and planned to take his own life.

Police then rushed to Biswas' rented house in Premnagar near Punjagutta. The house was locked and police broke it open to find the body of Pampa Sarkar (22) with her head drowned in a bucket.

Police investigation revealed that the couple had a love marriage one-and-half years ago. They had shifted to Hyderabad and were living in a rented house in Premnagar near Punjagutta in the heart of the city.

A police officer of Punjagutta police station said the investigations revealed that for a few days Biswas was suspecting the character of his wife. They had a fight over this. There was a quarrel again between them late Monday. Biswas beat up his wife and then drowned her head into a bucket full of water.

After making sure that his wife had died, Biswas locked the house from outside. The next day his body was found on a railway track.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsies and registered a case. Families of the couple have been informed about the incident.

