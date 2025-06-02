Assam's 'Gaja Mitra' to help curb human-elephant conflict

Guwahati, June 2 In a move to curb the escalating human-elephant conflict in Assam, authorities have launched 'Gaja Mitra', a dedicated initiative aimed at protecting both local communities and the state’s majestic elephants.

The programme is being rolled out across five of the most affected districts -- Goalpara, Baksa, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Nagaon -- where frequent elephant incursions have led to crop damage, property loss, and sometimes, tragic human and animal fatalities.

The Gaja Mitra initiative takes a multi-pronged approach. One of its core strategies is ecological, focusing on the creation of greener, more hospitable forests to ensure elephants have ample food and migratory corridors within the wild.

Technology, too, plays a key role. AI-powered camera traps have been deployed as silent sentinels throughout the forests, capable of detecting elephant movement and sending real-time alerts to nearby villages.

This smart surveillance system aims to provide communities with enough time to prepare, react, or evacuate if necessary, reducing the risk of surprise encounters.

To protect livelihoods, Gaja Mitra also emphasises 'Protecting Paddy' by enhancing the procurement of crops in high-risk areas. This ensures that farmers do not bear the financial brunt when elephants forage through their fields.

Additionally, trained Gaja Mitra teams -- comprising local volunteers -- will act as community liaisons. These teams will raise awareness, respond to alerts, and serve as vital links between forest departments and villagers, embodying the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, or people's participation.

With a blend of ecology, technology, and community engagement, Gaja Mitra signals a compassionate shift in conservation, where coexistence, not conflict, takes centre stage.

Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary recently said that more than 70 people and 80 jumbos on average die every year in human-elephant conflict in the state.

According to an official, when more people occupy the elephants' natural habitats, the animals are forced to leave their homes in search of food, which results in confrontation with people.

He said there are currently more than 5,700 elephants living in the state.

