Assam's veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purkayastha passes away; PM Modi mourns

New Delhi/Guwahati, Jan 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's veteran leader in Assam, Kabindra Purkayastha, remembering him as a committed public servant who played a significant role in Assam's political and social life.

In a message posted on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said Purkayastha's dedication to serving society and his contribution to Assam’s progress would always be remembered. He noted that the veteran leader played a vital role in strengthening the BJP across the state through years of organisational work and public engagement.

"My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi said, extending his condolences to the bereaved family and well-wishers.

Purkayastha's demise has drawn tributes from leaders across the political spectrum, with many recalling his role in shaping the BJP’s growth in Assam and the Northeast.

Purkayastha, 95, died on Wednesday at Silchar Medical College and Hospital following a prolonged illness.

Meanwhile, in a condolence message, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Purkayastha's passing has left a void that can never be filled. He recalled his long association with the senior leader and said he would always cherish the guidance and lessons he received from him over the years.

Veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purkayastha began his public life by joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1951 and went on to hold several key positions within the organisation. He played a significant role in spreading the ideology of the RSS across the Northeast, particularly in Assam and the Barak Valley region.

With the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980, Purkayastha joined the party as one of its founder members and emerged as a key organisational pillar during its formative years in the state.

Widely regarded as the patriarch of the BJP in Assam, he was instrumental in building the party’s grassroots base and strengthening its presence in the region over the decades.

Purkayastha made his electoral debut in national politics in 1991, when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Silchar constituency in Assam. He went on to retain the seat in 1998, further consolidating his position as a prominent leader from the Barak Valley.

Known for his articulate advocacy of regional issues, he consistently raised matters concerning Assam and the Northeast in Parliament.

In the 2009 general elections, Purkayastha staged a notable victory from Silchar by defeating heavyweight opponents, including senior Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev and AUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

However, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he suffered a defeat at the hands of Congress candidate Sushmita Dev, daughter of Santosh Mohan Dev, despite the nationwide surge in favour of the BJP.

Beyond electoral politics, Purkayastha remained deeply engaged in social and organisational work. In recognition of his lifelong contribution to public service and social life, he was conferred an honorary doctorate degree in September 2024.

Respected across party lines for his simplicity, ideological commitment and organisational acumen, Kabindra Purkayastha leaves behind a lasting legacy as one of the principal architects of the BJP’s growth in Assam and the Northeast.

Purkayastha was known for his simplicity, values and unwavering commitment to “sewa bhav”.

Beyond political positions, he worked extensively for displaced Hindu refugees, marginalised communities and the overall development aspirations of Assam, earning him wide respect across party lines.

