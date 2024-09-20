Assault on Army officer, fiance: Rahul, Priyanka demand stringent punishment for culprits

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 The allegations of brutal assault on an Army officer and molestation of his fiancée at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar on September 15 have sent ripples across the country with leaders cutting across party lines are condemning the act while demanding stringent punishment for the erring cops.

Calling the unfortunate incident shameful, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised questions on the law and order situation in the country. He alleged that the incidents of crime against women have increased in BJP-ruled states.

“The terrible incident that took place in Odisha has raised serious questions on the law and order situation of the country. An army officer, who went to seek police help, was brutally beaten and his fiance was tortured in custody. This abominable incident is shameful for the entire humanity,” Gandhi posted on his X handle.

“Incidents of crime against women have completely got out of control under the BJP government. When injustice flourishes and finds shelter within the government system itself, then from whom should the common citizen expect help,” questioned Gandhi.

The senior Congress leader also demanded exemplary punishment against the culprits involved in the heinous act.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also lashed out at the BJP saying that the police force in BJP-ruled states has turned from protectors to predators.

“The entire country is shocked over the brutality and sexual violence police meted out to the fiancée of an army officer who had gone to seek help from the police in Odisha,” wrote Priyanka on her X handle.

She said that the police in a case of gang rape of a Dalit girl in Ayodhya put pressure on the victim because as per the reports, the accused are associated with the BJP.

“The BJP governments across the country are working on the policy of turning the police from protectors to predators. In BJP governments, the criminal attitude of the police towards crimes against women actually flourishes due to the patronage of those in power,” alleged Priyanka Gandhi.

Meanwhile, former union minister and ex-general of the Indian Army V.K. Singh urged the Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi to take immediate action against the cops behind the unfortunate incident.

“Everyone Must listen to Ankita Pradhan, Fiancée of Army officer, Daughter of Rtd Army Officer- What happened to her in PS Bharatpur in #Odisha is shameful and horrendous. @CMO_Odisha should take immediate action against the police personnel and all who are trying to shield the criminals in police uniform,” Singh wrote on his ‘X’ account.

As per the reports, the army officer, Gurvansh Singh Gosal, attached to the 22nd Sikh regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and his woman friend had gone to the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage during wee hours on September 15. Meanwhile, an argument ensued between the police and the army officer and his friend at the Police station.

The army officer was allegedly beaten by the on-duty police officials while three lady cops dragged his lady friend into a cell of the Police station. Some male cops including the ex-IIC of the Bharatpur Police station reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

As many as five police officials have been placed under suspension by the state police following widespread furore over the incident.

--IANS

