‘Assault on Constitution’: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on CJI Gavai row

New Delhi, Oct 6 Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday strongly condemned the attempt to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai inside the Supreme Court, terming it an assault not merely on an individual but on the Constitution itself.

In her statement, Sonia Gandhi said no words were adequate to condemn the incident.

“No words are adequate to condemn the attack on the Honourable Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court itself. It is an assault not just on him, but on our Constitution as well,” she said.

“Chief Justice Gavai has been very gracious, but the nation must stand in solidarity with him unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage,” the statement added.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also termed the attempt to attack the CJI as the “assault on the spirit of the Constitution”

“The attack on the Chief Justice of India is an assault on the dignity of our judiciary and the spirit of our Constitution,” he wrote on X.

He said that such hatred has no place in India and such incidents must be condemned.

Political leaders across the spectrum have condemned a lawyer’s attempt to throw a shoe at the CJI Gavai-led Bench. Security personnel intervened immediately and escorted him out of the courtroom.

While being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting slogans referring to Sanatan Dharma. The incident reportedly came in response to CJI Gavai’s remarks in the Khajuraho Vishnu Idol Restoration matter.

Later, CJI Gavai had emphasised respect for all religions and issued clarifications amid distortions on social media.

"Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed on social media in a certain manner. I respect all religions," had clarified CJI Gavai on September 18.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore with immediate effect since his conduct was inconsistent with its Rules on Standards of Professional Conduct and Etiquette and the dignity of the court.

The BCI asked the Delhi Bar Council to ensure immediate compliance with its interim order by updating its status on its rolls and notifying all courts and tribunals within its jurisdiction.

In a similar vein, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has expressed “profound shock, outrage, and unequivocal condemnation” over the incident and said that it is contemplating appropriate disciplinary action against advocate Kishore, a temporary member.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) urged the apex court to take suo motu cognisance of the incident and initiate appropriate contempt proceedings.

