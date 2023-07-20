Assault on domestic help: After pilot wife, Delhi court sends husband to judicial custody

New Delhi, July 20 A Delhi court on Thursday sent Kaushik Bagchi (36), a pilot's husband working for a private airline for allegedly assaulting their 10-year-old domestic help, to judicial custody.

Upon producing him before the Metropolitan Magistrate Kratika Chaturvedi of the Dwarka court, Kaushik was sent to judicial custody till August 2.

His wife Poornima Bagchi (33), a pilot for a private airline, was also sent to judicial custody till August 2.

Kaushik is employed as a ground staff at another airline carrier.

Earlier on Thursday, he was questioned in detail by police officers and a forensic psychologist.

After the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the duo, Poornima was produced before the court.

An official had said that on the basis of a complaint given by the accused Poornima, a case has been also registered against the locals who had thrashed her and her husband.

Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested in the case registered regarding the assault by a group of persons on the two accused at their home.

The arrested persons are Jitan Singh, Guddu and Anil, who are residents of nearby places.

A video that is circulating on the internet shows a couple, who are the accused, being aggressively manhandled and assaulted by a mob. Within the footage, several women are observed slapping and forcibly grabbing Poornima, who remains in her airline uniform.

Poornima's voice can be heard expressing apologies, while Kaushik endeavours to protect her from the agitated crowd, pleading with them to cease their actions and expressing concerns for her well-being. Finally, an elderly man stepped in, and as a result, the crowd gradually dispersed.

"We are identifying the people from the videos in circulation and they will face action," said a senior police official.

According to sources, Poornima works with IndiGo while Kaushik is employed with Vistara airlines. The couple have been booked under sections 323, 324, 342, 370 of the Indian Penal Code and Child Labour Act, 75JJ Act, at the Dwarka South police station.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by IndiGo. We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties," said the airline in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, M. Harsha Vardhan, said information was received at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday regarding the mistreatment of a minor domestic help.

"Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the 10-year old girl had been employed by the couple since the last two months.She was employed through a relative of hers who also works in a nearby house," the DCP added.

"She was allegedly beaten by the couple. This was noticed by a relative of the girl today which led to a crowd gathering at the residence of the couple and confronting and manhandling the couple," said the official.

"The 10-year old girl has been medically examined. There are no allegations of sexual harassment. The woman is a pilot with a private airline while her husband is in ground staff in another private airline," he added.

