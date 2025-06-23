Assembly Bypoll Results 2025: Early Trends Suggest Congress Leads in Kerala’s Nilambur, AAP Ahead in Ludhiana; Counting Underway

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora was leading by a margin of 1,269 votes against his nearest rival, Congress nominee Bharat Bhushan Ashu, from the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab on Monday, according to initial trends. BJP’s Rajendra Chavda maintained a lead on the Kadi seat with a margin of 6,811 votes.

The results of the by-elections to five assembly seats in Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab are to be declared today (June 23), as the counting of votes is underway amid tight security. Bypolls were held on June 19.

VIDEO | Kerala: Counting of votes is underway for Nilambur Assembly byelection, where the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF faces a tough fight against the opposition UDF, led by the Congress party.



The deaths of incumbent MLAs necessitated the bypolls in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal, and Punjab, while the resignations of two legislators led to polling in Kerala and another seat in Gujarat.

The Nilambur assembly segment in Kerala recorded the highest polling percentage at 75.27 per cent, while the lowest was recorded in Ludhiana West (51.33%) in Punjab. Kadi saw a voter turnout of 57.91%, Visavadar 56.89%, and Kaliganj 73.36%.