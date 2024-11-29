Assembly debate: Kejriwal questions Centre on crime spurt in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 29 Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at the Central government for its inability to control crime in the national Capital, citing frequent shootouts, extortion and kidnappings, during a debate in Delhi Assembly.

The Friday session of the Delhi Assembly also witnessed the marshalling out of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijender Gupta and a walkout by BJP legislators.

“Stop crime, don’t stop me from meeting victims of crime,” said Kejriwal, sending a message to the Union Home Ministry which controls Delhi Police.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) National Convener asked the Central government to explain if its ministers had given protection to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was openly extorting money through his henchmen in Delhi.

“Businessmen have shut down their family businesses and shifted to other states,” Kejriwal said, highlighting the menace of extortion calls.

Kidnappings in Delhi have increased 40 per cent and extortions have grown by 55 per cent over the past one year, Kejriwal said, citing data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Naming almost a dozen gangs operating extortion rackets in Delhi, Kejriwal said criminals have no fear of Delhi Police whose own Constable was recently stabbed to death in Govindpuri.

Kejriwal urged the Central government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to focus on controlling crime in Delhi and prevent it from becoming the ‘Crime Capital’ of the nation.

Earlier, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that three rape cases were being registered daily in the city.

Attacking BJP MLAs for showcasing the incident-free conduct of G-20 Summit as a reflection of good law and order in Delhi, Sisodia said law and order is not a political issue in the national Capital but it concerns every citizen.

LoP Gupta of the BJP countered by accusing the AAP government of laxity but his remarks were expunged by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Gupta was also ordered to be marshalled out of the House by the Speaker, prompting all BJP MLAs to walk out of the Assembly in protest.

Sisodia complained that cyber frauds were going on unchecked in the city.

Two bomb explosions have taken place in the Rohini Assembly constituency of LoP Gupta but he is not putting pressure on the BJP-led Central government to punish the culprits and control crime, Sisodia said.

“I have never ever seen such a bad law and order situation in the city,” said Sisodia, highlighting that shootouts are taking place freely in the city.

Sisodia said in the last 10 days, seven shootouts have taken place in Delhi.

The AAP leader alleged the crime rate has risen because the Central government is misusing Delhi Police for keeping an eye on AAP legislators and plotting to stop Arvind Kejriwal from winning the next election.

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who was attending his maiden Assembly session after stepping out of prison where he was sent in an alleged money laundering case, claimed that the Central government was using police to shadow AAP MLAs and not control criminals.

