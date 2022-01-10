Assembly Election 2022: Here's the full list of Punjab election polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. Here are the complete schedule of elections. And here's the full list of election schedules in Punjab.

Punjab Assembly Election Dates:

The elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.

Issue of notification - January 21

Last date of nomination - January 28

Date of scrutiny - January 29

Last date of withdrawal - January 31

Date of polling - February 14

Punjab Election result date

The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.