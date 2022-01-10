Assembly Election 2022: Here's the full list of Punjab election polls
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 10, 2022 11:44 AM2022-01-10T11:44:15+5:302022-01-10T11:44:42+5:30
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including ...
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. Here are the complete schedule of elections. And here's the full list of election schedules in Punjab.
Punjab Assembly Election Dates:
The elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.
Issue of notification - January 21
Last date of nomination - January 28
Date of scrutiny - January 29
Last date of withdrawal - January 31
Date of polling - February 14
Punjab Election result date
The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.