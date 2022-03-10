Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP supporters celebrate across the party offices

BJP is celebrating its victory as the party retains its win in four states out of five, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. While in Punjab the AAP is all set to mark its win in the state. And Congress is lack behind in all the five states.

#WATCH | Celebrations at BJP office in Bengaluru, Karnataka as official trends show the party sweeping elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and leading in Manipur. #AssemblyPolls2022pic.twitter.com/mwjZqO1Gro — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The counting of votes has started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) has commenced at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.