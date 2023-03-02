Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP and its allies in Tripura and Nagaland in the lead

Moments after counting began, BJP and its allies in Tripura and Nagaland took the lead in over 30 seats each. Meanwhile, as expected we are seeing a tight fight in Meghalaya. But these are initial leads, and the numbers are likely to change as the counting progresses. A total of 352 candidates contested for 52 seats each in Meghalaya and Nagaland. Meanwhile, Tripura’s multi-cornered contest saw 259 candidates in the fray to fill 60 seats.



The results of Meghalaya assembly elections, Nagaland assembly elections and Tripura assembly elections are being announced today. The elections for Tripura assembly were held on February 16, where 89.95 per cent of the 28.14 lakh voters exercised their franchise. The elections for Meghalaya and Nagaland assemblies were conducted on February 27, 2023. In Nagaland, the incumbent Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-BJP alliance is expected to comfortably retain office. In Nagaland, the BJP has already won one seat and its candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress nominee Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.