Assembly Elections 2022: "I have come to win the hearts of farmers" says Modi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 9, 2022 08:46 PM2022-02-09T20:46:13+5:302022-02-09T20:46:26+5:30
Narendra Modi in his interview with ANI talked about farmers and said "I have come to win the hearts of farmers, & did so. I understand the pain of small farmers. I had said that farm laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in national interest."
Defending his party he said "If somebody calls this socialism, I accept it. When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty. Can you see Lohia ji's, George Fernandes', Nitish Kr's families? They're socialists. I received letter that 45 ppl from SP,hold some post. This dynasticism is threat to democracy."
