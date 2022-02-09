Assembly Elections 2022: "I have come to win the hearts of farmers" says Modi

Narendra Modi in his interview with ANI talked about farmers and said "I have come to win the hearts of farmers, & did so. I understand the pain of small farmers. I had said that farm laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in national interest."

Defending his party he said "If somebody calls this socialism, I accept it. When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty. Can you see Lohia ji's, George Fernandes', Nitish Kr's families? They're socialists. I received letter that 45 ppl from SP,hold some post. This dynasticism is threat to democracy."