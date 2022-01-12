Assembly Elections 2022: Over 33,000 liters of liquor confiscated after imposition of poll code

Ahead of assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh authorities seized over 33,000 liters of liquor worth over Rs 82 lakh after the imposition of the model code of conduct in the elections, Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla gave information in this regard.

The model code is the set of guidelines that are made by the election commission for the political parties and leaders. Shukla said 33,276 liters of liquor worth Rs 82.83 lakh have been seized after the imposition of the poll code.

He also detailed that over 10 lakh political campaign items were removed, amongst them 7,96,626 items were from government parties and 2,59,892 items from private land.

He also told that police in UP are investing in this matter, and has so far got 1,30,248 licensed arms deposited, while 51 licenses have been seized and 190 canceled.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.