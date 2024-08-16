Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announcement Live Streaming: Where To Watch The Press ECI Press Conference

Today, the Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, which will decide the 288 members of the state Legislative Assembly. The current tenure of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is set to end on November 26. The last assembly elections were held in October 2019.

In the previous elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority and formed the government. However, internal conflicts soon emerged, leading the Shiv Sena to break away from the NDA. The Shiv Sena then formed a new coalition, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). This coalition successfully established the state government, with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray serving as Chief Minister.

The Thackeray government, however, faced instability, and in June 2022, it collapsed due to defections within the Shiv Sena ranks. Consequently, the NDA made a comeback, with Eknath Shinde assuming the role of Chief Minister. This shift marked a significant change in the political landscape of Maharashtra.