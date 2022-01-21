Assembly elections: EC to meet Health Secretary tomorrow to take call on poll rallies, roadshows

The Election Commission of India is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Health Secretaries of the five poll-bound states on Saturday, said sources.

According to sources, the review meeting is regarding EC's ban on election road shows and rallies.

As India is reporting continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, the Election commission had put a ban on election rallies and roadshows. The progress on vaccination will be a key factor in allowing relaxations.

The five states going to polls are Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

The Election commission's aim is to have maximum voters vaccinated before the elections held in these particular states.

Uttar Pradesh which currently has 98,238 active COVID 19 cases has inoculated 96 per cent of its population with the first dose in the 18 plus category.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand inoculated 99 per cent of its population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent of its population with the second dose.

Goa has vaccinated 98 per cent of its population above 18 years of age with a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

