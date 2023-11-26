Assembly elections: Rajasthan records 74.96% voter turnout

Jaipur, Nov 26 Rajasthan recorded around 74.96 per cent voting in the Assembly elections on Saturday, Election Commission officials said on Sunday while announcing the close of polling data.

The figure includes 74.13 per cent voting on polling stations and 0.83 per cent votes polled through postal ballot and home voting.

"The highest 87.79 per cent voting was recorded in Pokaran while the second highest voting was in Tijara registering 85.15 per cent voting. Two places with lowest voting percentages were Marwar Junction with 61.10 per cent and Ahore with 61.19 per cent," poll officials said, adding that complete figures will be released later in the day.

The state went for polling for the Assembly elections on 199 seats on Saturday. Polling was largely peaceful across the state.

Polling could not be conducted for the Sri Karanpur Assembly Constituency on Saturday as the election process was withheld due to the death of Congress' candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner (75).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor