Assembly poll can be held at any time in K’taka, says State BJP President Vijayendra

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), Jan 6 Pointing to Maharashtra crisis when Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA govement was toppled, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Saturday that anytime the state assembly election can be held in the state..

He further underlined that he needed the support of the party workers.

Addressing a Press conference, Vijayendra stated that the people should ensure victory of BJP in 130 to 140 seats. The party must win all the four seats in Chamarajanagar district.

Due to internal confusion, the BJP got defeated in the assembly election. The party workers will strive for the win during elections. But, few of our leaders start talking after the elections, place demands and once the party comes to power stake claims for power, he said.

“We have seen how BJP has won three states. The party should win all 28 Parliamentary seats in Karnataka. There was not a single scam during the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP had delivered corruption-free governance,” he said.

The Congress MLA from Chamarajanagar, Puttaranga Setty, is close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. For seven months, he was not able to bring Rs 1 fund to the constituency, he chided.

During the assembly session, the incident of nude parade of a Dalit woman took place. CM Siddaramaiah did not turn up to talk to the victim on considerations of humanity. If former CM Yediyurappa was in power, wouldn't he pay a visit? Vijayendra questioned.

“After my programme was fixed in Chamarajanagar, the welcome flexes were taken off, they (Congress) reopened a 31-year-old case and pursued politics of hatred against Hindu activists. Presently, the leaders are busy demanding three Dy CM posts,” he attacked.

Earlier, JDS leader Kumaraswamy had predicted that 'something like Maharashtra' may happen at any moment in Karnataka. "Looking at the prevailing political atmosphere, anything can happen," he had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor