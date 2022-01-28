Assembly polls 2022: Amit Shah to interact with various sections of society in Uttarakhand

Ahead of crucial Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a day-long visit to Uttarakhand on Friday, is scheduled to interact with different sections of the society in various programmes in the State.

The Union Home Minister is to start his political visit to Uttarakhand by seeking blessings of Lord Shiva at Rudranath Temple around 11 am.

The senior BJP leader will also stay in Rudraprayag on his visit to Uttarakhand.

The Union Home Minister shared the details through his Twitter handle on Thursday, saying "Tomorrow, I will stay in Rudraprayag on my visit to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. I will start my day here by seeking blessings of Mahadev at Baba Rudranath Temple and then I will go door-to-door in Rudraprayag and contact people"

"I will also interact with different sections of the society in various programmes," Shah said.

The Home Minister's public interaction and door to door campaign event is scheduled around 11.40 am.

As per the schedule, Shah will interact with former army personnel at noon.

The Home Minister is slated to hold "Matri Shakti Samvaad" (interaction with women) around 2 pm in his 4th event in the state.

The fifth event of the Home Minister will culminate with his interaction with Scheduled Caste society in the state around 3.15 pm.

The event was organised a day after the Union Home Minister engaged in a similar day-long public event in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and Gautam Buddh Nagar that also comprised house to house contact campaign and effective voter communication.

The Home Minister's public engagements are significant as the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand and other four states are scheduled from next month.

Assembly elections Uttarakhand's all 70 seats will be held in a single phase on February 14.

The counting of votes in Uttarakhand and for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa will be done on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor