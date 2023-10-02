Assembly polls: BJP likely to announce lists for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh soon as CEC holds discussions to finalise names

New Delhi, Oct 2 The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) late Sunday discussed the names of the probable candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections in a meeting at the party headquarters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed with leaders the names of candidates for each seat in both the states.

According to sources, the names of candidates for about 65 seats in Rajasthan and 69 seats in Chhattisgarh were discussed in the meeting.

If party sources are to be believed, BJP may soon release the first list of candidates for Rajasthan and the second list for Chhattisgarh in view of the upcoming elections.

The party released its first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh on August 17, while the names of probables on the remaining 69 seats were discussed in the Sunday meeting.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National Organisation General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, Devendra Fadnavis, B.S. Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Iqbal Singh were present in the CEC meeting.

Other members of the CEC including Lalpura, Sudha Yadav, Satyanarayan Jatiya and Bhupendra Yadav were also present at the meeting.

The meeting to discuss names for Rajasthan was attended by state election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, state in-charge Arun Singh, state BJP President C.P. Joshi, and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, among other leaders of the state BJP core group.

Similarly, in the meeting for Chhattisgarh, state election in-charge Om Prakash Mathur, co-election in-charge Mansukh Mandaviya, former Chief Minister Raman Singh and state President Arun Saw, along with other leaders were also present.

Prime Minister Modi is slated to visit Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

