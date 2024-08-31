Assembly polls: Over 14.87 lakh voters of Gurgaon district to exercise their franchise

Gurugram, Aug 31 A total of 14,87,310 voters are expected to exercise their right to franchise in the Assembly polls in Gurgaon.

Apart from the 14,87,310 voters in the Gurgaon district, there are also 5,759 service voters.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram and District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said, "Just as our soldiers serving in the armed forces voted during the Lok Sabha elections, similarly this time also, the soldiers of the district will get a chance to vote using Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Management System (ETPBMS)."

Of the total electorate in the district, 3,102 service voters are in the Pataudi constituency, 826 in Badshahpur, 491 in Gurgaon constituency and 1,340 in the Sohna constituency.

"After the nomination process of Assembly Elections 2024 is completed and the list of candidates in all the four constituencies is finalised, electronic postal ballot papers will be sent to the Army personnel through the Commanding Officer," Yadav said.

Yadav said that the service voters will mark the postal ballot paper and send it to their election officer by post.

Counting of these ballots will be done by setting up a separate counting centre.

He said that similarly if any employee is on duty in the same Assembly constituency and he cannot go to his booth to cast his vote, he can vote at any booth in the constituency by getting an Election Duty Certificate and filling Form 12A.

Voters from Gurgaon, Pataudi, Badshahpur and Sohna constituencies, working outside the district, can vote through postal ballot by filling out Form 12A.

On Friday, Yadav said that as the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented across the district in view of the Assembly elections, representatives, workers, and candidates of all the political parties must strictly follow the poll code.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 1 while the results will be announced on October 4.

